Arsenal captain Kim Little says she has enjoyed being out of the football ’bubble’.

The Women’s Super League season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and Little has said it’s healthy to focus on other things than football.

"Normally my head is really consumed by football, my training and my development, but this time we’ve got a little more freedom because we don’t have the pressures of playing and we haven’t had that for a little while now.

“That’s been nice for me because you can really get yourself into this little bubble in the football world and you become so focused, which is great and that’s something I really enjoy too, but it’s good to remind yourself that there is another side and there’s so much out there that you can put your time into and contribute to.

"That’s been really enjoyable for me.”

On top of the pandemic, Little had been away from football for a few months after injuring her foot.

She was expected to make her return to the pitch later this season but, now the WSL has been called off, she will play again in September when the next league season begins.

Arsenal were in third position when the WSL was cancelled and the final placings have not yet been announced.