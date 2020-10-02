Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro vented his ‘disappointment and frustration’ after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals by holders Manchester City.

The Gunners were outclassed in the first half as they went into the break 2-1 down with Steph Houghton and Sam Mewis’ goals putting them on top.

Defending champions Manchester City advanced thanks to a goal from new signing Sam Mewis - (Copyright PA)

And while Montemurro’s team tried their utmost to get back into the tie in the closing stages, it was not enough as they missed out on the FA Cup final for a second successive season.

"Disappointment, frustration," the 52-year-old told the club website when asked for his feelings after the match.

"We can’t allow these teams to get on top like they did in the first half and from then we just found it hard to get back into the game.

"We just obviously felt that they were swinging the ball around with ease and we were dropping off deeper and we couldn’t get any higher. They were pinning us in areas where they could hurt us.

"We weren’t good with the ball or without the ball in the first half and we were probably lucky to get back into the game at 1-1 to be honest. We probably got what we deserved in the first half."

Arsenal will now concentrate on regaining the Women’s Super League title that they lost to Chelsea last season.

Next up for the Gunners is a match against Bristol City at Meadow Park on Sunday afternoon as they look to build on their scintillating start to the campaign which has seen them win both league games, scoring 15 goals in the process.