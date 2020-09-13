Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage two to take race lead of Giro Rosa
13:23pm, Sun 13 Sep 2020
Dutch road race world champion Annemiek van Vleuten has won stage two of the Giro Rosa.
The 37 year-old won by more than a minute ahead of Anna van der Breggen and Katarzyna Niewiadoma.
She is now in the lead of the women’s only Grand Tour.
Van Vleuten suffered a mechanical problem when she was leading, but managed to work her way back to the front of the pack and pass Van der Breggen with less than 3km left.
The race was 124.8km long from Paganico to Arcidosso and stage three of the nine-day race will take the riders 142.2km from Santa Fiora to Assisi on Sunday.