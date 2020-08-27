Annemiek van Vleuten sprints to victory in European Championship road race
Annemiek van Vleuten took a superb win in the women’s European Championship road race to add to her impressive form since cycling returned from the coronavirus pandemic.
The reigning world road race champion proved strongest in an uphill sprint finish to clinch victory ahead of Italian Elisa Longo Borghini.
The pair finished five seconds ahead of the chasing duo made up of Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma and The Netherlands’ Chantal van den Broek-Blaak.
All the rest of the field finished more than two minutes back in Plouay, France.
After the race, Van Vleuten said: "Thanks to the Dutch squad because we lined up with a dream team.
"We had eight super-strong girls and we decided that it was in our advantage to make the race really hard.
"Between myself and Anna van der Breggen, it was both our jobs to make the race super hard to set something up for the other girls. I was so proud to race together with my team and I am so proud to do this together."
The win comes less than four weeks after she rode away from the rest of the field at Strade Bianche to win by 22 seconds.
It is the first time in Van Vleuten’s career that she decided to ride the European Championships, which she adds to her world road race title that she won in sensational fashion in Yorkshire last year.