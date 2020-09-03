Annemiek van Vleuten has praised the UCI’s decision to go ahead with the World Championships after it was announced on Wednesday they have been re-arranged for Imola, Italy.

The championships were originally scheduled to be staged in Switzerland, but had to be cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Van Vleuten rode to a brilliant solo victory in Yorkshire last year - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

And after much debate around whether or not the 2019 world champion would be able to defend her rainbow jersey at all this year, she is thrilled organisers have now agreed a location and date of September 24-27.

"I'm happy to know where it will be. A hard course makes me also happy," she told Cycling News.

The women’s time trial event will take place on Thursday, September 24, with the men then going on the Friday.

And the women’s road race will be held on Saturday, September 26 before the men’s road race finishes off the four-day event.

No Under-23 or junior races will take place at the worlds this year.

Van Vleuten produced one of the all-time great world title victories last year in Harrogate when she attacked with more than 100km to go and time trialled to a sensational solo win.

And with the newly-unveiled Imola-based route appearing to be a tough course for the riders, Van Vleuten will be one of the favourites to scoop a second successive title this year.

Meanwhile, American Chloe Dygert, who dominated the women’s time trial in Yorkshire last year, also praised the UCI for making a definitive decision.

She added: "I'm happy that a final decision has been made – nothing changes on my end – and I'll continue with my well-laid-out training plan and preparation."