Anna van der Breggen crowned world time trial champion as defending champion Chloe Dygert crashes out in Italy
Anna van der Breggen won her first world time trial title after defending champion Chloe Dygert crashed out in Imola, Italy.
Dygert, 23, was a huge 26 seconds up on all her rivals heading into the second half of the 31.7 kilometre course, but misjudged a right-hand turn and went flying off the road and over the barrier, eventually landing in a field.
Van der Breggen, who won the world road race title in 2018, finished in a time of 40 minutes and 20 seconds to pip Switzerland’s Marlen Reusser by 15 seconds.
And the Dutch star was joined by fellow countrywoman Ellen van Dijk on the podium as she came in third, 31 seconds down on the winning time.
Van der Breggen’s victory in the time trial comes after three consecutive silver medals as she missed out to compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten in 2017 and 2018 and then Dygert last year.
She also finished runner-up in agonising fashion back in 2015 when she lost to New Zealand’s Linda Villumsen by just two seconds.
It is the second time in as many weeks that Van der Breggen has capitalised on a crash as just seven days ago Van Vleuten abandoned the Giro Rosa while in the race lead after fracturing her wrist on stage seven.
Van der Breggen went on to take the leader’s jersey and win her third Giro Rosa title.
With regards to British interest, Lizzy Banks finished in 15th place, 2:23 down on Van der Breggen’s gold medal-winning time.
And teammate Alice Barnes came in a further ten seconds back in 19th.