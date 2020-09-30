Double world champion Anna van der Breggen kept up her incredible form since returning from the coronavirus pandemic by winning La Fleche Wallone for a sixth consecutive time.

The 30-year-old Dutch sensation, who won both the elite women’s time trial and road race titles last week, was pushed all the way by Danish rider Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig but managed to hold her off in the punishing finish up the Mur de Huy.

World champion Van der Breggen celebrated her first race in the rainbow jersey with victory - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

Ludwig, 25, capped an impressive ride with second place as The Netherlands celebrated two podium places with Demi Vollering in third.

"It was such a hard race", Van der Breggen said after winning the race for yet another year.

"I am happy to be able to win. I think this was the closest of the past six editions, and I could feel in the race that I was pretty tired. The team did a lot for me this year, riding really hard, so I felt some pressure to finish it off.

"Chantal [van den Broek-Blaak] and Amy [Pieters] dropped me off at the front. I go as fast as possible, but still leave something for the end. And if the others are coming, you need to follow.

"Demi was coming, and I waited a bit until the 150-metre sign, then I knew I can go all-out."

Great Britain’s Lizzie Deignan narrowly missed out on the podium places as she followed up her sixth place at the World Championships with a fourth place finish in Belgium.

Van der Breggen’s wins in the World Championship time trial and road race last weekend was the first time a women has taken both world titles since French rider Jeannie Longo back in 1995.

The next women’s Classic is Liege-Bastogne-Liege which will take place on Sunday.