Manchester United midfielder Aimee Palmer will leave the club this month as her contract expires.

Palmer joined the then Championship club back in January 2018 and was a part of the squad when they were promoted to the Women’s Super League last season.

The 19 year-old made 15 appearances and scored one goal during her time with the club. She was on loan this season at Sheffield United until she was recalled in January.

United manager Casey Stoney said: “Aimee has been with us from the start of this journey and will forever be a part of Manchester United Women’s history makers.

"I have seen her grow as a player and person both on and off the pitch, and I would like to thank her for her efforts over the last couple of years and wish her the best of luck going forward.”

And Palmer has said playing for United has been a ’dream come true’.

She tweeted: "Only five years ago, I was still the only girl playing against boys on boggy pitches and in oversize kits. If you’d have told any of those players on those pitches that they would have the chance to play for Manchester United, they would have never believed you.

"But I had a dream and my dream came true.

“I did not think that I would get my opportunity to play for such a massive club at such a young age, but dreams do come true.”