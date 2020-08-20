AIG Women’s Open to be held at Muirfield for first time in 2022 in a ‘huge commitment to the women’s game’
The AIG Women’s Open is set to be held at Muirfield in Scotland for the first time in 2022.
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said the announcement showed a ‘huge commitment to the women’s game’.
Muirfield has been previously criticised for not allowing female members, before voting to admit women in 2017.
Last year 12 females were formally invited to join the oldest club for the first time.
He added: "It’s a huge statement of the Honourable Company’s commitment to the women’s game.
“The game of golf has changed a lot in the last five years. There is a lot more discussion and energy and it is also more modern and relevant to today’s society. It will be a fantastic place for the women to go and play. I’m pretty excited already and I think Muirfield will really embrace it.”
Over the next five years the AIG Women’s Open will be played at Carnoustie, Muirfield, Walton Heath, St Andrews and Royal Porthcawl in Wales.
Walton Heath and Royal Porthcawl will also host the women’s major for the first time.
Slumbers added: “With our partners at AIG, we have a real ambition to grow and elevate the AIG Women's Open for the benefit of the world's leading golfers and so we are excited to confirm our intention to play the next five championships at these renowned courses.”