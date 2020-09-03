2020 London Marathon to take place on a circuit around St James’s Park with no spectators
The 2020 London Marathon is due to take place on a closed-loop circuit around St James’s Park.
The event was postponed from April to October 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With less than a month to go elite athletes will be looking forward to competing again as London remains the only major to go ahead in 2020.
The finish line will remain at The Mall but the event will be without spectators.
The new circuit will feature 19.6 laps around The Mall, Horse Guards Parade, Birdcage Walk and the running road next to Buckingham Palace.
Event director Hugh Brasher said: "We are confident we have created the safest environment for everyone.
“Sports fans all over the world are eagerly anticipating these great races in this unique environment.”
In the women's race Brigid Kosgei of Kenya will be looking to defend her title while Great Britain’s Lily Partridge is aiming to record a personal best.
If all goes well for Kenya's defending champion Eliud Kipchoge, he will become the first athlete to win the London Marathon race five times and three times consecutively.
Everyone inside the bubble will be social distancing and will wear face coverings.
Athletes will be tested prior to travelling and in the days leading up to the event at a hotel outside of London where they will be staying along with support staff.