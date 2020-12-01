Formula One’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is the latest sporting star to have contracted coronavirus.

Athletes are being tested all the time and are under strict protocols to keep their sporting environment safe while in competition.

Here, NewsChain brings you ten other top sports figures who have had their routines interrupted by testing positive.

Simona Halep

Simona Halep told fans at the time that she ‘felt good’ and that ‘we will get through this together’ (SIPA USA/PA Images)

First up, is two-time Wimbledon champion Simona Halep who tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of October with ‘mild symptoms’.

The Romanian tennis star, 29, has played in several WTA tournaments during the season including the Prague Open and the Italian Open.

She missed the US Open but competed in the French Open in September where she was knocked out in the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have no symptoms (Xinhua News Agency/PA Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo contracted coronavirus in October.

The 35 year-old Juventus and Portugal striker was asymptomatic.

He received the result of the test less than 48 hours after he played in his national side’s goalless draw with France in Paris on October 11.

Katie Zelem

Katie Zelem tested positive before an England friendly fixture (EMPICS Sport)

Manchester United captain Katie Zelem was forced to withdraw from England’s training camp at St George’s Park after testing positive for Covid-19 in September.

The 24 year-old, who has made 37 appearances for the Women’s Super League side, was denied the opportunity to collect her first senior cap for her country in a clash against Germany, before it was cancelled.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic tested positive at the Adria Tour (PA)

Novak Djokovic contracted the virus in June in the wake of the controversial Adria Tour which he helped organise in Serbia and Croatia.

The 17-time grand slam champion was the fourth player of the tournament to test positive following, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

The 33 year-old Serb revealed he was asymptomatic.

Natasha Hunt

Natasha Hunt was also affected by the coronavirus (PA)

England Rugby’s Natasha Hunt was forced to withdraw from the squad’s Six Nations decider against Italy after testing positive for coronavirus at the end of October.

But the Gloucester-Hartpury captain, 31, returned to camp ahead of the side’s second fixture against France in the Autumn Internationals last month.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson had to pull out of a PGA event (SIPA USA/PA Images)

World No 1 golfer Dustin Johnson withdrew from the PGA’s CJ Cup after testing positive for Covid-19 in October.

The 36 year-old American last competed in this year’s Masters - and won the tournament.

Cynthia Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo was also among those athletes affected by Covid-19 (SIPA USA/PA Images)

UFC flyweight star Cynthia Calvillo had to pull out of her bout against Lauren Murphy at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi in October after contracting coronavirus.

She has since suffered a loss against Katlyn Chookagian at last month’s UFC 255.

The 33 year-old American is currently ranked 12th in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Lindsey Horan

Lindsey Horan was another top footballer to test positive (SIPA USA/PA Images)

US soccer 2019 World Cup winner Lindsey Horan announced she had tested positive at the end of last month.

The Portland Thorns FC star, 26, had to pull out of her national side’s training camp ahead of their friendly clash against the Netherlands on November 27 before the side won 2-0.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed out on his domestic side’s Europa League qualifier (SIPA USA/PA Images)

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was placed in quarantine in September after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 39 year-old Swedish star received the result ahead of AC Milan’s Europa League qualifier against Sparta Prague, but had no symptoms.

Ariya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn is currenly 21st in the LPGA 2020 season (SIPA USA/PA Images)

Elsewhere in the golfing world, former world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn missed out on the LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship last month.

The 24 year-old from Thailand, who has 11 LPGA Tour titles to her name, had ‘mild symptoms’.