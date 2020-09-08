Wolves youngster Terry Taylor seals season-long loan to Grimsby
Ian Holloway has backed Terry Taylor to add quality to Grimsby’s midfield after completing a season-long loan for the Wolves youngster.
Taylor, 19, appeared in Wolves’ Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa last season and has played for Wales Under-21s after switching allegiance from Scotland, who he represented at under-17 level.
Manager Holloway told iFollow Mariners: “I am delighted to have added Terry Taylor.
“He is very big, very strong. He is going to give us some of the quality in the midfield zone we lost when Josh Benson left (for Burnley).”
Referring to Taylor and winger Owura Edwards, who made his debut on loan from Bristol City on Saturday against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup, Holloway said: “They are two very good signings, in my opinion.”