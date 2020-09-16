Wolves could hand debut to record signing Fabio Silva against Stoke
Wolves could hand a debut to record signing Fabio Silva as they host Championship side Stoke in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The 18-year-old striker, signed from Porto in a £35.6million deal earlier this month, was an unused substitute in Monday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United.
Midfielder Vitinha, who arrived last week on a season-long loan from Porto, could also be in consideration.
Goalkeeper John Ruddy is likely to come into the side with manager Nuno Espirito Santo set to rotate his squad.
Stoke are not likely to risk Ryan Shawcross following his run-out for the under-23s side this week.
The experienced defender, who has endured an injury-plagued past year, is trying to build up match fitness and reported tightness after his outing on Monday.
The game also comes too soon for Joe Allen (Achilles) and Thibaud Verlinden (knee) but the pair are both in the final stages of their recoveries.
Former Wolves players Danny Batth, Steven Fletcher and Sam Vokes could feature.