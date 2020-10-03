Woking hit back to sink Solihull Moors

Soccer – Pre Season Friendly – Mansfield Town v Peterborough United – One Call Stadium
Soccer – Pre Season Friendly – Mansfield Town v Peterborough United – One Call Stadium - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:04pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
Woking came from behind to open their National League campaign with a 2-1 win over Solihull Moors.

The visitors were handed an opportunity to open the scoring from the spot after 18 minutes when Cameron Coxe was brought down in the box.

Jamie Ward did the honours for the Moors by slotting into the bottom corner.

An ambitious long-range effort from Jack Cook had Ryan Boot scrambling to prevent an equaliser after 32 minutes but the goalkeeper was successful in his mission.

He was left to pick the ball out of his net eight minutes into the second half, though, when Max Kretzschmar headed in at the back post following a Josh Casey corner.

The hosts found their winner when Kane Ferdinand netted seven minutes later after good work by Slavi Spasov in the build-up.

