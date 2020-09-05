Winning start for Harry Kewell as Oldham beat Carlisle

Harry Kewell had a winning start as Oldham boss against Carlisle
By NewsChain Sport
16:57pm, Sat 05 Sep 2020
Harry Kewell’s reign as Oldham head coach got off to a perfect start with a comfortable 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Carlisle.

The new-look hosts were excellent value for their victory.

Oldham completely dominated the first period, with Bobby Grant going close early on after he met Dylan Fage’s smart back-heel.

Ex-Oldham midfielder Dean Furman lashed over from 20 yards for Carlisle before the hosts struck just before the half-hour mark.

Grant floated over a free-kick, leaving an unmarked Ben Garrity to routinely head home a debut goal.

Grant then grabbed his debut strike eight minutes later, slotting home from 18 yards after pouncing on a dreadful attempted back-pass by Carlisle skipper Nick Anderton.

Just before the break Cameron Borthwick-Jackson almost made it three as his side-footed effort thumped the crossbar.

Carlisle rallied after the restart, with Aaron Hayden being denied by a superb save from Ian Lawlor and sub Gavin Reilly planting a free header off target from six yards.

However, Conor McAleny drilled low under Paul Farman late on after charging free down the right.

