Winning start for Harry Kewell as Oldham beat Carlisle
Harry Kewell’s reign as Oldham head coach got off to a perfect start with a comfortable 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Carlisle.
The new-look hosts were excellent value for their victory.
Oldham completely dominated the first period, with Bobby Grant going close early on after he met Dylan Fage’s smart back-heel.
Ex-Oldham midfielder Dean Furman lashed over from 20 yards for Carlisle before the hosts struck just before the half-hour mark.
Grant floated over a free-kick, leaving an unmarked Ben Garrity to routinely head home a debut goal.
Grant then grabbed his debut strike eight minutes later, slotting home from 18 yards after pouncing on a dreadful attempted back-pass by Carlisle skipper Nick Anderton.
Just before the break Cameron Borthwick-Jackson almost made it three as his side-footed effort thumped the crossbar.
Carlisle rallied after the restart, with Aaron Hayden being denied by a superb save from Ian Lawlor and sub Gavin Reilly planting a free header off target from six yards.
However, Conor McAleny drilled low under Paul Farman late on after charging free down the right.