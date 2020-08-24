Winger Theo Archibald agrees Lincoln switch
17:15pm, Mon 24 Aug 2020
Lincoln have signed winger Theo Archibald after he turned down a new deal at Macclesfield.
The 22-year-old, who has been capped by Scotland at Under-21 level, made 33 appearances and scored six goals in Sky Bet League Two last season.
“It’s exciting, there’s a lot of young players in the squad,” Archibald told the Imps’ website. “When I spoke to the gaffer (Michael Appleton) and when I spoke to (head of football) Jez (George), there was a plan for me.
“It felt like they wanted me and had a plan for me and for a young player that’s exactly what you want.”