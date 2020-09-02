Winger Gyliano Van Velzen leaves Crawley by mutual consent
12:10pm, Wed 02 Sep 2020
Gyliano Van Velzen has been released from his Crawley contract by mutual consent.
Van Velzen joined the Reds in in September 2019 but only made four substitute appearances and a solitary start in the Football League Trophy clash with Norwich Under-23s.
The winger moved to National League side Aldershot on loan earlier this year where he made a further four substitute appearances and technical director Erdem Konyar told Crawley’s website: “The club and Gyliano agreed mutually to end his contract and I wish Gyliano all the best for the future.”