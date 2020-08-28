Windsor calls inspection
9:40am, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Windsor’s meeting on Saturday must pass a 6.30am precautionary inspection because of the threat of waterlogging.
The nine-race card is due to feature the Group Three Gallagher Group Winter Hill Stakes and also the Listed Gallagher Group August Stakes.
On Friday morning the ground was described as soft, heavy in places following almost 20 millimetres of rain on Thursday.
Further rain is forecast – with anything between five and 15 millimetres possible – and a precautionary inspection has therefore been called. The track is currently raceable.