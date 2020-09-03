Will Jaaskelainen misses out as Crewe play host to Lincoln
Goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen will miss Crewe’s opening game of the season against Lincoln in the first round of the Carabao Cup this Saturday.
Jaaskelainen, the son of former Bolton and Finland shot-stopper Jussi, has been called up to the Finland Under-21s side for their European Championship qualifiers against Romania and Ukraine.
Midfielder Tom Lowery, forward Mikael Mandron and defender Olly Lancashire have all been carrying knocks recently.
Alex boss David Artell revealed two of those players have trained while the other has had an injection before adding that a few more of his players are carrying niggles but none of them are serious.
Lincoln will be without captain Liam Bridcutt.
The midfielder, who had a spell on loan with the club last season and signed a permanent deal after the expiry of his Nottingham Forest contract, is facing a few weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.
Fellow summer signing Adam Jackson has a similar issue but could return this weekend, while defender Aaron Lewis is an absentee as he is on Wales Under-21s duty.
Full-back Max Melbourne and forward Anthony Scully are doubtful with quad and hamstring knocks respectively.