Wigan boss John Sheridan looking for reinforcements ahead of Gillingham clash
New Wigan boss John Sheridan is continuing to target reinforcements to his squad ahead of the League One clash with Gillingham.
Sheridan is hopeful a loan deal for Hibernian defender Tom James will be tied up in time for the Scot to feature against the Gills.
Josh Clarke and Danny Fox, both of whom have signed short-term contracts with the club, are pushing to be involved.
The pair missed last week’s defeat at Ipswich.
Gillingham have suffered a major blow with the news that midfielder Stuart O’Keefe has been ruled out for the season with a broken leg.
O’Keefe suffered the injury in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Coventry.
The Sky Blues have helped out by loaning the Gills Josh Eccles, who is likely to feature at Wigan.
Kyle Dempsey is battling to recover from the twisted ankle he sustained in the season-opener against Hull, and which kept him out of the Coventry game.