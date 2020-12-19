Where can supporters still attend live sports events from today?
The Government reviewed the regionalised tier system to combat the spread of coronavirus on Thursday, reducing the number of outdoor sports venues which can admit up to 2,000 spectators from today.
The vast majority of venues are in tier two of coronavirus restrictions and can welcome up to 2,000 fans, with Hereford racecourse among the exclusive few able to have up to 4,000 in tier one.
Here, the PA news agency looks at which venues will still be able to admit fans, or have just been given permission to.
Premier League
BrightonEvertonLiverpoolSouthampton
Championship
BournemouthBristol City (moved down from tier three on Thursday)Norwich
League One
Bristol Rovers (moved down from tier three on Thursday)CreweGillinghamIpswichNorthamptonOxfordPlymouthShrewsburySwindon
League Two
BarrowCambridgeCarlisleCheltenhamCrawleyExeterForest GreenHarrogateTranmere
Women’s Super League
BrightonBristol City (play home games in Bath which has remained in tier two)Everton
Gallagher Premiership rugby
BathBristol (moved down from tier three on Thursday)ExeterGloucesterNorthamptonWorcester
Horse Racing
CarlisleCartmelCatterickCheltenhamExeterFakenhamFontwellHaydockHereford (tier one)HuntingdonLudlowNewton AbbotPlumptonTauntonWincanton