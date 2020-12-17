Where can supporters still attend live sports events from Saturday?

The Government reviewed the regionalised tier system to combat the spread of coronavirus on Thursday, reducing the number of outdoor sports venues which can admit up to 2,000 spectators from Saturday.

The vast majority of venues are in tier two of coronavirus restrictions and can welcome up to 2,000 fans, with Hereford racecourse among the exclusive few able to have up to 4,000 in tier one.

Here, the PA news agency looks at which venues will still be able to admit fans, or have just been given permission to.

Premier League

Liverpool fans have been allowed into Anfield in recent weeks (PA Wire)

BrightonEvertonLiverpoolSouthampton

Championship

BournemouthBristol City (moved down from tier three on Thursday)Norwich

League One (all tier two)

Ipswich fans can continue to watch their team at Portman Road (PA Wire)

Bristol Rovers (moved down from tier three on Thursday)CreweGillinghamIpswichNorthamptonOxfordPlymouthShrewsburySwindon

League Two

PA graphic (PA Graphics)

BarrowCambridgeCarlisleCheltenhamCrawleyExeterForest GreenHarrogateTranmere

Women’s Super League

BrightonBristol City (play home games in Bath which has remained in tier two)Everton

Gallagher Premiership rugby

Exeter can still welcome supporters (PA Wire)

BathBristol (moved down from tier three on Thursday)ExeterGloucesterNorthamptonWorcester

Horse Racing

Cheltenham is on the list of race courses able to welcome spectators (PA Wire)

CarlisleCartmelCatterickCheltenhamExeterFakenhamFontwellHaydockHereford (tier one)HuntingdonLudlowNewton AbbotPlumptonTauntonWincanton