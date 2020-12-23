Where can supporters still attend live sports events from Boxing Day?
19:49pm, Wed 23 Dec 2020
The Government reviewed the regionalised tier system to combat the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday, with more than 40 percent of England’s population set to be in lockdown from Boxing Day.
Some sports venues however have remained in tier two of coronavirus restrictions and can welcome up to 2,000 fans.
Here, the PA news agency looks at which venues will still be able to admit fans after the latest announcement.
Premier League
EvertonLiverpool
Championship
Bournemouth
League One
PlymouthShrewsbury
League Two
BarrowCarlisleExeterHarrogateTranmere
Women’s Super League
Bristol City (play home games in Bath which has remained in tier two)Everton
Gallagher Premiership rugby
BathExeterWorcester
Horse Racing
CarlisleCartmelCatterickExeterHaydockHereford (moving to tier two on Boxing Day)LudlowNewton Abbot