West Ham’s Felipe Anderson joins Porto on loan for season
22:24pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
West Ham’s Felipe Anderson has joined Porto on a season-long loan.
The midfielder is yet to start a Premier League game for the Hammers this season.
Anderson joined West Ham for a reported £36million from Lazio in 2018 and he has scored 12 times in 73 appearances for the Hammers.
Although the transfer window closed for English clubs signing players from abroad, the window in Portugal is open until October 25.
The Premier League club wrote on Twitter: “We can confirm that Felipe Anderson has joined Portuguese side FC Porto on a season-long loan. The club wishes Felipe all the best for his loan spell.”
Anderson’s only starts this season have come in the Carabao Cup.