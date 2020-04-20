West Ham forward Jacynta Galabadaarachchi says she is finding it 'tough' being at home all the time during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 18-year-old flew back home to Australia to be with her family during the pandemic.

And while she acknowleges the virus has not spread as rapidly there as it has in the UK, she insists the measures are still having an impact on her.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, she said: “It’s tough being at home all the time but we have to do what’s best for us and for the community, so that everyone can be safe. By staying at home now, hopefully we can get through this quicker and everyone can go out again sooner.

“I think I’m like most athletes in that I always need to be doing something. If I have too many days off, then it’s easy to feel not too motivated.

“I’m just thinking about the future, when we can go back to training, and I know we will need to be ready to get back to it very quickly. Of course, mentally, it’s been very tough to find different things to do throughout the day while I have all this spare time. But I’m adjusting and it’s important to keep doing it.”

As of Monday, Australia had reported 6,619 positive cases of COVID-19 with a total of 71 deaths.

Related videos

Galabadaarachchi, who came to England in July 2019 after signing with the east London club, had made five appearances for the Hammers before the season was suspended due to the outbreak.

West Ham sit eighth in the Women's Super League table, ten points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining.