West Brom striker Jamie Soule joins Lincoln on loan
15:34pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
Lincoln have signed striker Jamie Soule on a short-term loan from West Brom.
The 19-year-old signed a new three-year deal with the Baggies in 2019 and scored seven goals in 13 Premier League 2 appearances last season.
The Imps have been on the look-out for a new forward after fellow West Brom loanee Callum Morton was ruled out for up to two months with a shoulder injury.
Soule is available to feature in Lincoln’s EFL Trophy tie against Mansfield on Tuesday evening.