West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths makes Cheltenham loan move
18:57pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
Cheltenham have signed goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on a season-long loan from West Brom.
The 18-year-old becomes the second player to make the move from the Baggies to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium this summer, after midfielder Finn Azaz also arrived on loan.
The deal includes a January break clause, allowing both clubs to assess how Griffiths’ time at the club is going.
“Hopefully I can help the team as much as I can and progress throughout the season and end with it as a good spell,” Griffiths told the club’s website.