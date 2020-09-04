West Brom complete permanent signing of Grady Diangana from West Ham

Grady Diangana has completed a permanent move to West Brom
Grady Diangana has completed a permanent move to West Brom - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:10pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

West Brom have completed the permanent signing of winger Grady Diangana from West Ham.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at the Hawthorns as Slaven Bilic’s side sealed promotion to the Premier League and has returned on a five-year deal.

Diangana scored eight goals in 30 appearances for the Baggies and the England Under-21 international is excited to make his mark in the top flight.

“I know I can bring more to the game and to the team,” he said.

“I’m still young and last year was like my first season in senior football. I feel I am only going to get better.

“And I believe in the style of football we play under Slaven. I think we will be suited for the challenge ahead because if you can’t keep the ball in the Premier League it will be tough.

“We have the quality to do that and compete and if we go with the ambition of doing well and not just surviving we can exceed some people’s expectations.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

West Brom

PA