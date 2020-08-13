Well-wishers, words of wisdom and a welcome to Wane – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 13.

Football

A great achievement from Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min won the Premier League’s goal of the season.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper with some words of wisdom.

Former Barcelona and Spain playmaker Andres Iniesta was working up a sweat in training with Vissel Kobe.

Ian Wright declared his love for Alan Shearer on his birthday, while fellow Match of the Day colleague Gary Lineker wished him well.

And so did his former club Newcastle.

Rio Ferdinand mixed things up a bit with a celebratory face swap.

Secret agent John Terry?

Liverpool and Watford unveiled their new kits.

Neymar revelled in Paris St Germain’s thrilling Champions League comeback.

But former England striker Michael Owen has written off the French side’s chances of winning the competition.

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma was showing off his skills in training.

Port Vale fan Robbie Williams feels their new kit is the one – although others might think it’s something stupid.

Charlton got fans on the hook by teasing a new signing with a picture of boss Lee Bowyer’s catch of the day.

But to the disappointment of pun fans everywhere, Addicks favourite Mark Fish was not returning.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was enjoying life in the fast lane.

Boxing

Tyson Fury has his latest fight secured… against DCI John Luther on the UFC4 online game.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton takes to the seas for some quiet contemplation.

Rugby League

England head coach Shaun Wane finally joined Twitter.

A classy gesture from Wigan.

Sydney Roosters star Sonny Bill Williams was about to be set free after two weeks of quarantine with his family.

Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani was reminiscing about his cricketing achievements at school – is it too late for a switch of codes?

Cipriani then aimed a swing at rugby chiefs, hailing the decision to scrap FA Cup replays next season to avoid player burnout.

Joe Marler has written a book, “believe it or not!”

Darts

The Professional Darts Corporation wished their greatest ever player a happy birthday.

Tennis

Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka was Czeching out the sights in Prague.

Mixed martial arts

From the Octagon to the marathon, Conor McGregor set himself a new endurance challenge.