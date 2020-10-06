Wealdstone draw with Yeovil on return to National League
22:05pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
Wealdstone registered a 2-2 draw at Yeovil in their first National League encounter since 1988.
The National League South champions went ahead in the 26th minute from the penalty spot, Moses Emmanuel converting after Charlie Lee was penalised for handball.
Half-time substitute Rhys Murphy then struck within a minute of the restart before Charlie Wakefield was denied by a fantastic save from Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith.
Lee made amends when he nodded in Carl Dickinson’s corner on the hour but Michael Phillips ensured a share of the spoils with a close-range finish 17 minutes from time.