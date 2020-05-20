WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced he is selling ’Gypsy King’ masks to help people combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The 31 year-old has also confirmed a percentage of the profits will go towards NHS frontline workers.

Fury has been one of the most high-profile sports stars during the Covid-19 lockdown as he has been leading a daily workout on his Instagram Live at 9AM every morning with wife Paris.

And yesterday he took to his Instagram page to reveal a selection of Fury-endorsed masks that people can buy at Gypsy King Official Merchandise.

The caption read: “Verified Face masks 🎭 out now, %of all sales on masks will go to @nhswebsite for the front line workers.🙏🏻👍."

Fury is currently riding the crest of a wave after destroying Deontay Wilder inside seven rounds in Las Vegas back in February.

But a trilogy bout against the American is expected to be pushed back to the last quarter of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying the return of live crowds.

There have also been discussions about where a potential fight between Fury and fellow British world champion Anthony Joshua would take place at the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, Fury recently told Sky Sports he is looking to continue boxing until he is 40 years old as it helps with his mental health.

Fury dropped Wilder twice on his way to securing the WBC crown in Las Vegas (PA Images) - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images )

"I've won every single belt in boxing. From the English title to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champ of the world. All done, all finished. Considered the best, done.

"If I don't box again, I'm happy, but if I do box again, then I continue to box. If we get past this thing, which hopefully we will, then we're going to keep boxing and just keep taking on contenders.

"Klitschko did it until he was 40. A lot of the great champions are continuing, and continuing. I ain't boxing for money, I ain't boxing for fame, I ain't boxing for a belt. I'm boxing because it keeps me mentally happy and I like to do it."