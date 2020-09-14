Wayne Rooney aiming to boost fitness against Preston
Wayne Rooney will be looking to step up his recovery from a back injury when Derby welcome Preston in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The Derby captain was restricted to half an hour after coming off the bench in the Sky Bet Championship defeat to Reading at the weekend, but the former England striker is expected to get more minutes under his belt on Tuesday.
Martyn Waghorn will continue to be sidelined by a calf complaint, while United States midfielder Duane Holmes misses out through injury.
Defender Krystian Bielik (knee) and winger Tom Lawrence (shoulder) will also be unavailable.
Daniel Johnson is in contention for Preston despite being heavily linked with a move to Rangers.
Johnson was a conspicuous absentee from Preston’s matchday squad on Saturday as the Lilywhites started their Championship campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Swansea, but the midfielder is set to be available on Tuesday.
Declan Rudd has returned to first-team training following an unspecified injury, but the goalkeeper may instead return for the trip to former club Norwich on Saturday.
Striker Louis Moult remains unavailable as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury which has kept him out for a year.