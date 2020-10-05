Watford’s Tom Dele-Bashiru sidelined for six months by knee injury

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru will be sidelined for six months - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:29pm, Mon 05 Oct 2020
Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru will have surgery this week and has been ruled out for six months due to a knee injury sustained at the weekend.

Dele-Bashiru, 21, damaged an anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Reading in his first league start for the Hornets.

Watford skipper Tom Cleverley told the club’s official website: “It’s a massive blow for him and also for us as a team, he was really learning fast and was going to be an important player for us this season.”

Dele-Bashiru, who has made five appearances for Watford in all competitions, made his debut off the bench in a Carabao Cup win against Coventry in August 2019 after joining from Manchester City the previous month.

