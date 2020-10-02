Watford striker Luis Suarez joins Granada in £10m deal

By NewsChain Sport
11:00am, Fri 02 Oct 2020
Watford striker Luis Suarez has joined LaLiga side Granada in a deal expected to be worth more than £10million.

The Sky Bet Championship club confirmed the Colombian’s move and transfer fee on their website.

Suarez was signed by Watford in 2017 but did not make a first-team appearance for the Hornets.

The 22-year-old had loan spells in Spain at Real Valladolid, Gimnastic and Real Zaragoza during his time at Watford.

Suarez enjoyed a profitable time at Zaragoza last season, scoring 19 goals in 38 Segunda Division games.

