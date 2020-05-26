Watford striker Helen Ward calls for women’s football to ‘save clubs’ after coronavirus struggles
Watford and Wales striker Helen Ward has called for women’s football to ‘come together and save clubs’.
The 34 year-old, who is Wales’ record goalscorer with 42 goals from 70 international games, fears women’s teams will fold due to the coronavirus.
The Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship season have now ended, the FA announced on Monday.
Ward, who plays for Women's National League Southern Premier Division side Watford Ladies, told BBC Sport Wales: "Women's football is going to have to come together to do as much to save as many clubs as possible.
"It's going to be a real tough time for the men's teams in League One and Two and below, so for women's teams it's going to be no different.
"Especially clubs that don't have the backing of a (men's) Premier League side, they're going to be struggling more than most.
“Even the ones that are attached to Premier League teams you never know what's going to happen.”