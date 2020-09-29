Watford sign Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong, left, has joined Watford
By NewsChain Sport
17:43pm, Tue 29 Sep 2020
Watford have announced the signing of defender William Troost-Ekong from Udinese on a five-year deal.

The Nigeria international, who represented his country at the 2018 World Cup, made 66 appearances for the Serie A club in two seasons after joining them from Bursaspor in 2018.

The Hornets said on their official website that they have also signed 17-year-old striker Djibril Toure, who will move to Vicarage Road in January on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

