Watford sign Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong
17:43pm, Tue 29 Sep 2020
Watford have announced the signing of defender William Troost-Ekong from Udinese on a five-year deal.
The Nigeria international, who represented his country at the 2018 World Cup, made 66 appearances for the Serie A club in two seasons after joining them from Bursaspor in 2018.
The Hornets said on their official website that they have also signed 17-year-old striker Djibril Toure, who will move to Vicarage Road in January on a five-and-a-half-year contract.