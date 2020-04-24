England's all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney joined Championship side Derby County in January after returning to the UK for the first time since leaving Everton in 2018.

In 15 appearances for The Rams, he has scored four goals and provided two assists as he looks to help them push on towards promotion to the Premier League.

Rooney has also hit the headlines recently for reportedly leading the players in a fight against having their wages cut in half during the coronavirus crisis.

Derby currently sit 12th in the second tier but are just five points off a play-off place with nine games remaining.

And if/when the season resumes from the coronavirus suspension and Rooney can roll back the years, they could well find themselves back in the top flight very soon.