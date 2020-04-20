In one of the most memorable friendly games in recent years, Harry Kane scored a sensational goal from the halfway line in the final minute to give Tottenham a 3-2 victory over Juventus in July 2019.

The English striker, who according to The Sun is being lined up as a transfer target for the Italian giants, spotted keeper Wojciech Szczęsny out of goal and perfectly lobbed him to win the game for Spurs.

Kane is already third on Tottenham's all-time top scorers list with 181, behind only Bobby Smith (208) and Jimmy Greaves (266).

He has scored 24 goals or more in each of his last five seasons and had already bagged 17 in the 2019-20 campaign before getting injured at the start of January.