On April 20, 2010, Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan beat Pep Guardiola's Barcelona 3-1 in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the San Siro.

Goals from Wesley Sneijder, Maicon and Diego Milito cancelled out Pedro's opener as the Italian side took a two goal cushion to the Nou Camp.

And they managed to cling on in the return fixture as Barcelona won 1-0 on the night meaning Inter went through 3-2 on aggregate, knocking out the defending champions in the process.

Mourinho's side would go on to beat Bayern Munich in the final to clinch the Champions League for the first time since 1965 and complete a treble in the process.