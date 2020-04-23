Seven years ago today, football fans across Europe witnessed one of the most shocking results in Champions League history.

Barcelona, who were the favourites to win the competition for a third time in five years, were humbled in the semi-finals as Bayern Munich took them apart in a devastating 4-0 first leg victory in Germany.

The Bundesliga champions would go on to win the tie 7-0 on aggregate and lift the trophy at Wembley after beating domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final.

Many tipped this to be the end of an era at Barcelona - and perhaps it was in some ways.

But the Catalan giants returned two years later to be crowned champions of Europe once more, getting revenge on Bayern with a 5-3 victory in the semi-finals.