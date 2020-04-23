Watch: Seven years on - Bayern Munich 4-0 Barcelona, the night the Catalans were humbled
13:50pm, Thu 23 Apr 2020
Seven years ago today, football fans across Europe witnessed one of the most shocking results in Champions League history.
Barcelona, who were the favourites to win the competition for a third time in five years, were humbled in the semi-finals as Bayern Munich took them apart in a devastating 4-0 first leg victory in Germany.
The Bundesliga champions would go on to win the tie 7-0 on aggregate and lift the trophy at Wembley after beating domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final.
Many tipped this to be the end of an era at Barcelona - and perhaps it was in some ways.
But the Catalan giants returned two years later to be crowned champions of Europe once more, getting revenge on Bayern with a 5-3 victory in the semi-finals.