Top flight football is preparing to return in Italy after the Prime Minister announced training will resume at the beginning of May.

Serie A has been suspended for seven weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, with champions Juventus not having played since beating Inter Milan 2-0 on March 8.

The match, which was played behind closed doors amid eery circumstances, was decided by two second half goals from Aaron Ramsey and a delightful finish from Paulo Dybala.

As a result of the victory, Juventus now sit nine points clear of Inter in the race for the title, while the holders also hold a slender one point advantage over Lazio.