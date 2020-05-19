Watch Paralympic swimmer out-sprint two sharks as he trains off Spanish coast
11:10am, Tue 19 May 2020
Paralympic swimmer Ariel Schrenck has revealed the terrifying moment he was chased by two sharks off the coast of Spain.
The 19 year-old, who was part of the Spanish team that took part at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London, was training at Sant Pol beach on the Costa Brava.
His mother can be heard shouting from the shoreline as the sharks head in his direction, less than 300 feet away, in footage posted online.
He told Spanish broadcaster La Sexta: "I stopped for a second to get my breath back when I saw my mum shouting like a madwoman.
"I felt terrible panic at that moment and began to swim like mad. I think it's the fastest 100 metres I've ever done.'