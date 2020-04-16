With European competitions up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, we thought we'd take a look back at last year's Europa League final.

It was an all-English affair as Chelsea took on Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the Blues running out 4-1 victors.

The main sub-plot of the evening was Olivier Giroud opening the scoring against the side he had left less than 18 months previously.

The Frenchman glanced in a header four minutes after half-time but kept his celebration somewhat muted as a sign of respect for the Gunners, where he had spent six years between 2012 and 2018.