Watch: Olivier Giroud opens scoring against former club as Chelsea beat Arsenal to clinch 2019 Europa League

Loading...
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
17:00pm, Thu 16 Apr 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

With European competitions up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, we thought we'd take a look back at last year's Europa League final.

It was an all-English affair as Chelsea took on Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the Blues running out 4-1 victors.

The main sub-plot of the evening was Olivier Giroud opening the scoring against the side he had left less than 18 months previously.

The Frenchman glanced in a header four minutes after half-time but kept his celebration somewhat muted as a sign of respect for the Gunners, where he had spent six years between 2012 and 2018.

Related videos