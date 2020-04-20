We're currently taking a look back at some of the best moments from European football last season in both the Champions League and Europa League.

This next clip shows two of Manchester City forward Leroy Sane's exquisite free-kicks last season against Schalke and Hoffenheim, both of which fly into the top corner like mirror images of one another.

Both strikes came at key times as in the match away at Schalke, the Premier League champions were losing 2-1 until Sane stepped up in the 85th minute to equalise.

City went on to win the game 3-2 thanks to a last minute strike from Raheem Sterling.

And in the Hoffenheim game, Pep Guardiola's side were struggling to break down the German visitors at the Etihad before Sane fired home in first half stoppage time to set The Sky Blues on their way to a 2-1 victory.