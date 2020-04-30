Liverpool are currently waiting on news about the resumption of the Premier League season in the hope they can return to clinch the title.

The Reds lead second place Manchester City by 25 points and need just two more victories to win a first league championship in 30 years.

It has been a sensational season for Jurgen Klopp's side as they have dropped just two points in the Premier League and remained unbeaten up until the coronavirus pandemic suspension.

In what has been a sensational year or so for the Reds, here are some of the club's best moments so far from this season.