Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic this summer in a bid to bolster their squad for next season.

Since joining the Serie A side in 2014, the 27 year-old has scored 22 goals in 186 appearances and also been capped 51 times by Croatia.

He was a major part of the side that were beaten 4-2 by France in the World Cup final in 2018.

And according to the Daily Express via Libero, Brozovic has now caught the eye of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp following some impressive displays for Inter so far this season.