As football is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are taking a look at a couple of the biggest teams in Europe and their highlights so far this season.

We have already looked at Barcelona's campaign and next up is another footballing giant in Italian champions Juventus.

Maurizio Sarri's side came into the 2019-20 season looking for a ninth consecutive Serie A title and are well on their way to doing so as they currently sit one point clear of Lazio at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the second-highest goalscorer in the league with 21, behind only Ciro Immobile on 27.

They are in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and will host Milan in the second leg after a 1-1 draw at the San Siro.

And in the Champions League they remained unbeaten throughout the group stage, but will have to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their last 16 tie with Lyon if they are to reach the quarter-finals.