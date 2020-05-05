Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has praised the club's efforts to help the National Health Service during the coronavirus crisis.

The club have set up an NHS facility at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and are conducting testing as well as helping supply food to those affected by Covid-19.

And Mourinho was pictured helping deliver supplies to those in need, something he insists is the least he can do given the situation.

Speaking about Tottenham's bid to help the NHS, he said: "I feel so proud about what my club is doing, I can't believe it.

"I couldn't believe the dimension of it. I think it's great, it's strange, it's emotional. You walk into the dressing room, you walk into the tunnel, you try to visualise what a normal day here is - the matches, pre-match, after match - and then you come here and you see an incredible hospital facility. I think it's fantastic.

“We are all in this fight against COVID-19 and I'm so proud about the club so what I do is nothing in a club that is doing so much.”