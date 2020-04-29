Providing the country's government allows it, the German Bundesliga will return to action behind closed doors on May 9.

Bayern Munich have a four point lead over rivals Borussia Dortmund and are seeking a record-extending eighth straight league title.

So, let's take a look back at one of their most accomplished title triumphs in recent years which came in the 2016-17 campaign when they strolled to the trophy, finishing above second place RB Leipzig by 15 points.

And Bayern clinched the title in some style, recording the biggest away victory of the season with a 6-0 demolition of Wolfsburg.

Robert Lewandowki's double added to his incredible campaign which he would finish with 43 goals in 47 games.