Watch GB swimmer Sharron Davies keep in shape swapping the pool, for her kitchen worktop!

Sharron Davies shares her kitchen workout - in costume of course (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
13:38pm, Thu 23 Apr 2020
Olympic swimming silver medallist Sharron Davies has been practising her swimming strokes during lockdown - but on dry land.

The 57 year-old two-time Commonwealth Games champion balanced across a worktop in her kitchen - apparently defying gravity - to run through her butterfly, front crawl and breast stroke routines.

The mum of three, who retired in 1994, shared the clip on Twitter, commenting: "What do you do when you can’t get to a swimming pool!!"

One fan asked if someone was holding her feet in the video, to which she responded, saying her 13 year-old son was holding on to her ankles 'for dear life'. 

Another wrote: "That is unbelievable strength! I had to Google your age. I couldn't have done that when I was 21."

